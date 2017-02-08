Sports Listen

Gov. Kasich to newspaper editors: ‘I want you to survive’

By JULIE CARR SMYTH February 8, 2017 1:39 pm < a min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) says he wants to see the state’s newspaper industry survive and thrive.

The Republican governor told the Ohio Newspaper Association’s convention Wednesday that the job of journalists is difficult but valuable to the state and nation.

His remarks to editors and publishers come as tensions are high between government and the media. Kasich made an unsuccessful run for president last year and later declined to endorse, vote for or support President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of the news media.

Besides press issues, Kasich said he wants to change attitudes toward the state by emphasizing its growing number of knowledge-based jobs over Ohio’s reputation as a Rust Belt state.

