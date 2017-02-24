Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Government wants appeal of…

Government wants appeal of travel ban put on hold

By MARTHA BELLISLE
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 4:40 pm 1 min read
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — The Justice Department wants a federal appeals court to put President Trump’s travel ban case on hold until he issues a new order, but the states who sued to stop the ban want the case to move forward.

A government motion filed Friday says all actions on the appeal should be stopped because Trump intends to issue a new executive order that addresses some of the constitutional concerns raised by his first action.

His executive order temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and paused the U.S. refugee program.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said they want the court to keep the case on track.

Advertisement

“Despite tweeting, ‘SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!’ President Trump continues to seek delay after delay in these legal proceedings,” Ferguson said in an email to The Associated Press. “We will oppose this latest effort to postpone that day in court.”

Washington state and Minnesota sued to stop Trump’s executive order, and a federal judge put it on hold.

The government appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court set a schedule that requires the government to file an opening brief by March 3. The Justice Department wants that plan set aside for now, but the states want the filing to begin.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Government wants appeal of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.