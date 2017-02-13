Sports Listen

Trending:

CongressEPAGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Gun industry seeks to…

Gun industry seeks to ease gov’t restrictions on silencers

By LISA MARIE PANE February 13, 2017 12:24 pm < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Emboldened by the election of Donald Trump as president, the gun industry is renewing a push in Congress to ease restrictions on silencers, arguing that they help preserve the hearing of gun users.

Silencers have been regulated under the National Firearms Act since the 1930s, facing the same paperwork, $200 tax and background checks required to buy a machine gun.

A background check to buy most firearms must be completed within three days, or the sale automatically goes through. But the process for a silencer and weapons regulated under the NFA can take eight months or more.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Despite the barriers, nearly a million silencers are in circulation in the United States.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Gun industry seeks to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor awarded

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor plays with Guatemalan children

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended