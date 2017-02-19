Sports Listen

Hamas court in Gaza sentences 3 to death for alleged spying

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 9:34 am < a min read
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas military courts in Gaza have sentenced three Palestinians to death for allegedly spying for Israel and upheld the sentences of three others.

Sunday’s verdicts raise the number of people on death row to 10, a number likely to increase since others are still appealing their death sentences. The courts have sentenced Gaza residents to death by hanging or shooting for convictions of murder or collaborating with Israel.

Human rights groups are concerned about the provision of fair trial standards under Hamas, an Islamic militant group which seized power in Gaza in 2007.

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority in the West Bank has issued a small number of death sentences over the years, but none have been approved by President Mahmoud Abbas or carried out.

Defense Government News
