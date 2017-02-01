Hogan focuses on economic issues in State of the State

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is highlighting economic concerns in his third State of the State speech.

The Republican governor urged members of the Democrat-controlled legislature Wednesday to support incentives to attract jobs and help parts of the state that are struggling.

He’s urging lawmakers to work together to provide tax relief to Maryland’s retirees. Hogan says he’d like to get started by eliminating income taxes on the pensions of retired military, police, fire and first responders.

And Hogan is calling for compromise on proposals to require paid sick leave by considering the needs of Maryland employees while not hurting small businesses.

Advertisement

The governor also underscored the need to do more to fight opioid addiction.

He also called on lawmakers to bring his legislative redistricting reform bill up for a vote.