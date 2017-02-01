Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Hogan focuses on economic…

Hogan focuses on economic issues in State of the State

By BRIAN WITTE February 1, 2017 12:27 pm < a min read
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is highlighting economic concerns in his third State of the State speech.

The Republican governor urged members of the Democrat-controlled legislature Wednesday to support incentives to attract jobs and help parts of the state that are struggling.

He’s urging lawmakers to work together to provide tax relief to Maryland’s retirees. Hogan says he’d like to get started by eliminating income taxes on the pensions of retired military, police, fire and first responders.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

And Hogan is calling for compromise on proposals to require paid sick leave by considering the needs of Maryland employees while not hurting small businesses.

Advertisement

The governor also underscored the need to do more to fight opioid addiction.

He also called on lawmakers to bring his legislative redistricting reform bill up for a vote.

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Hogan focuses on economic…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended