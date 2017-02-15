Sports Listen

Holder says he worries about reversal of Obama policies

By KATE BRUMBACK February 15, 2017 6:28 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Former Attorney General Eric Holder says he worries some Obama administration reforms to the criminal justice system could be in jeopardy under President Donald Trump.

Holder, the first black U.S. attorney general, served under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2015. He commented Wednesday during a panel discussion on race at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta.

Holder said Obama implemented policies to narrow the gap between minorities and law enforcement and that he worries that gap will widen again if the policies are reversed.

He said the Obama administration tried to be smart on crime rather than simply being tough on crime, and it would be a step backward to return to the old trend of over-incarceration in response to problems that are rooted in social dysfunction.

Government News U.S. News
