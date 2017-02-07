Sports Listen

House GOP again targets Obama environment rules

By MATTHEW DALY February 7, 2017 1:08 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are again targeting Obama-era rules on the environment.

Lawmakers have begun debate on a measure repealing a regulation that would require the Bureau of Land Management to consider climate change and other long-term effects of proposed development on public lands. The rule also requires the use of the best available science in land-management decisions.

Republicans say the rule, finalized in December, shifts decision-making authority away from state and local officials to the federal government.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

GOP Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama called the rule “government overreach at its worst” and said land-use planning has historically been and should remain a function of local government.

The Obama administration said the rule would help federal land managers address issues such as increased wildfires and an influx of invasive species.

