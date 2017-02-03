Sports Listen

House poised to overturn Obama rule on natural gas ‘flaring’

By MATTHEW DALY February 3, 2017 10:06 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled Congress is moving to overturn an Obama administration rule intended to clamp down on oil companies that burn off natural gas during drilling operations on public lands.

The rule, finalized in November, seeks to reduce waste and harmful methane emissions as part of a strategy by former President Barack Obama to address climate change.

But Republicans say the rule is forcing job losses in energy-dependent states across the West and is undercutting domestic energy production. The House began debating a resolution to reverse the rule on Friday.

Energy companies frequently “flare” or burn off vast supplies of natural gas at drilling sites because it earns less money than oil. A government report said about 40 percent of gas being flared or vented could be captured economically and sold.

