Howard County executive giving ‘State of the County’ address

By master February 16, 2017 5:02 am < a min read
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman is delivering his State of the County address.

In the address Thursday, Kittleman will review the past year and talk about his plans for the future.

Kittleman will actually give the address twice on Thursday. On Thursday morning, he will give the address to the business community at the Howard County Chamber of Commerce’s annual luncheon. The event is a ticketed event.

On Thursday evening, Kittleman will give the address in a free, open public forum at the George Howard Building in Ellicott City.

Government News
