Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Huge numbers tune in…

Huge numbers tune in to listen to court on Trump travel ban

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:51 pm < a min read
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Huge and possibly unprecedented numbers of people tuned in to hear appeals court arguments over President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals livestreamed the audio to Wednesday’s arguments between lawyers for the state of Washington and from Trump’s Department of Justice.

On YouTube alone over 136,000 people listened to the livestream at its peak. But the audio was also streamed on the Facebook and web pages of news outlets, and carried at least in part on CNN and MSNBC. Immediate figures for all those sources are not available, but they likely took the number of listeners well past a million.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Those figures are staggering for the type of procedural arguments that would normally attract only a tiny handful of assigned reporters and other professional observers.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Huge numbers tune in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended