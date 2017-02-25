Sports Listen

In Trump’s first speech to Congress, will decorum hold?

By NANCY BENAC and JILL COLVIN
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 10:24 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A presidential speech to Congress is one of those all-American moments that ooze ritual and decorum.

The House sergeant-at-arms will stand at the rear of the House of Representatives on Tuesday night and announce the arrival of Donald Trump before a joint session of Congress.

Trump will stride down the center aisle to cheers and handshakes from his Republican supporters. First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by special guests, will smile from the gallery above.

From there, though, the president who favors disruption over decorum can take the night in any number of directions. So can the Democrats who oppose him.

