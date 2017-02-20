Sports Listen

Iran summons Turkish ambassador over Ankara’s comments

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 11:15 am < a min read
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign ministry has summoned the Turkish ambassador to Tehran over the comments by his country’s leaders at a Munich security conference over the weekend.

Ambassador Hakan Tekin’s appearance at the foreign ministry on Monday followed remarks earlier in the day by Bahram Ghasemi, the ministry spokesman. The official IRNA news agency reported the envoy’s summoning.

Ghasemi said Iran may soon lose its patience with Turkey if it continues making “sarcastic remarks against Iran.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim voiced concerns over Iran’s “sectarian policy” in Syria and Iraq and possible efforts to “expand its zone of influence.”

Iran and Turkey have close ties despite sharply different views on Syria and other regional issues. Ankara hosts Syria’s opposition and has troops inside Syria.

Tehran supports Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.

