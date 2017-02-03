Sports Listen

Iranian baby will be allowed into US for life-saving surgery

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 11:39 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says an Iranian infant banned from entering the United States for life-saving heart surgery under President Donald Trump’s order will now be allowed to travel to New York for the emergency procedure.

Cuomo said Friday that Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Medical Center will perform the surgery at no cost.

The baby girl’s family tried to enter the country last weekend with a tourist visa through Portland, Oregon. But they were abruptly turned back as natives of one of seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted under the president’s executive order.

Private funds will cover travel costs for the infant and her family, as well as their New York stay.

Cuomo worked with the International Refugee Assistance Project to secure a waiver of Trump’s order.

