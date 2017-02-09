Sports Listen

Trending:

USDADoDFirst 100 DaysAir ForceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Israel protests Belgium PM's…

Israel protests Belgium PM’s meeting with critical groups

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 7:41 am < a min read
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has reprimanded Belgium’s ambassador over the Belgian prime minister’s meetings with liberal Israeli groups critical of the government’s policies.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry says Ambassador Olivier Belle appeared Thursday for the reprimand, took note of it and transmitted the complaint to Brussels.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the measure after visiting Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel met with members of the human rights group B’Tselem and Breaking the Silence, a group of former Israeli combat soldiers who criticize Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Many Israeli leaders have portrayed the latter group as traitors, in part because their reports and lectures are often aimed at foreign audiences.

Advertisement

Netanyahu says he has ordered legislation that will prevent foreign government funding of organizations that harm Israeli soldiers.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Israel protests Belgium PM's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP seizes marijuana at New Mexico border

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended