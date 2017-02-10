Sports Listen

Israeli paper: Trump says settlements don’t advance peace

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 6:15 am < a min read
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli newspaper is quoting President Donald Trump as saying that settlement expansion in land claimed by the Palestinians does not benefit peace.

The remarks came in a Trump interview with Yisrael Hayom, a pro-Benjamin Netanyahu paper, just days before the Israeli prime minister is to visit the White House.

Trump is quoted as saying that he is not a person who believes that proceeding with settlements is good for peace.

The interview was published on Friday in Hebrew. An English transcript of Trump’s quotes was not available.

Netanyahu’s hawkish coalition is emboldened after Trump has signaled a softer approach to the settlement issue.

The Palestinians claim the West Bank and east Jerusalem as part of their future state. Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal.

