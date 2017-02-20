Sports Listen

Israeli soldier to be sentenced Tuesday for manslaughter

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 10:30 am < a min read
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says a military court on Tuesday will sentence a soldier convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian assailant.

Sgt. Elor Azaria faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, though analysts expect him to receive less than that.

The rare manslaughter conviction of a soldier last month deeply divided Israel, where military service is compulsory and support for young soldiers is widespread.

It is rare for a military court to rule against a soldier over lethal action taken in the field, not only in Israel but elsewhere in the world.

The military court verdict against Azaria marked a victory for commanders seeking to preserve a code of ethics. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and prominent hard-line politicians have called for the soldier to be pardoned.

Defense Government News
