Order halting travel ban appears to supersede Boston ruling

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston has declined to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban, however a separate federal ruling in Seattle appears to supersede it.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston declined Friday to renew an order prohibiting the detention or removal of people as part of Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigrants. That means a seven-day, temporary injunction granted Jan. 29 would have expired as scheduled Sunday.

But U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a Friday night ruling that temporarily blocks the ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The states that requested the order, Washington and Minnesota, had sought a broader ruling that would apply nationwide.

Robart wrote that his order “is granted on a nationwide basis.”