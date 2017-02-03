Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Order halting travel ban…

Order halting travel ban appears to supersede Boston ruling

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 10:10 pm < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston has declined to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban, however a separate federal ruling in Seattle appears to supersede it.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston declined Friday to renew an order prohibiting the detention or removal of people as part of Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigrants. That means a seven-day, temporary injunction granted Jan. 29 would have expired as scheduled Sunday.

But U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a Friday night ruling that temporarily blocks the ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The states that requested the order, Washington and Minnesota, had sought a broader ruling that would apply nationwide.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Robart wrote that his order “is granted on a nationwide basis.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Order halting travel ban…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended