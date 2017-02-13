Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Judge to hear arguments…

Judge to hear arguments on Dakota Access pipeline work

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 1:25 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., is hearing arguments on whether to stop work on the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline until a legal battle with American Indian tribes is resolved.

The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux argue the pipeline threatens drinking water and cultural sites. The tribes also say it threatens their freedom of religion, which depends on pure water.

Developer Energy Transfer Partners last week received final approval from the Army to lay pipe under the Missouri River in North Dakota — the final chunk of construction for the 1,200-mile pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Work is underway. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is to hear arguments this afternoon on whether it should be stopped while the lawsuit plays out.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Judge to hear arguments…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended