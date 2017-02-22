Sports Listen

Justices send dispute over service dog back to lower court

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:18 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says a lower court should take another look at whether a girl with cerebral palsy can sue Michigan school officials over their refusal to let her to bring a service dog to class.

The justices ruled unanimously on Wednesday that federal disability laws may allow Ehlena Fry to pursue her case in court without first having to wade through a lengthy administrative process.

The narrow ruling from Justice Elena Kagan said exhausting the administrative process is not always required. Disability advocacy groups were hoping for a more sweeping opinion that would make it easier for disabled students to protect their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Lower courts had ruled against Fry, saying she first had to try informally resolving her dispute with the school district.

