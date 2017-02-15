Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Kansas governor confirms office…

Kansas governor confirms office calls intercepted by feds

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 5:21 pm < a min read
Share

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says his office has received a letter from the U.S. Justice Department about the federal government intercepting calls to his office from an ex-legislator’s number.

Brownback said his office received the letter Wednesday about calls from a number that in 2015 went to then-Sen. Michael O’Donnell, a Republican from Wichita. O’Donnell said Wednesday he was shocked to learn his phone was tapped in 2015.

The governor says his letter is similar to letters sent to reporters in Wichita, where businessman Brandon Steven has confirmed he’s the subject of an inquiry into poker and his efforts to open a casino in southeast Kansas in 2015.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

A Justice Department spokesman in Wichita didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Advertisement

An aide to Senate President Susan Wagle says her office also received a letter.

Topics:
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Kansas governor confirms office…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard assists tornado cleanup

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended