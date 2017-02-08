Sports Listen

King letter and statement criticize Sessions prosecution

By JESSE J. HOLLAND February 8, 2017 5:57 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A letter sent by Coretta Scott King saying Jeff Sessions would be a bad choice for a lifetime federal judgeship is receiving new attention.

In the 1986 letter and statement, the widow of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. said Sessions used his federal prosecutor office “in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters.”

But the statement never appeared in the hearing record. Sessions was rejected as a federal judge, but is now up for attorney general. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was rebuked Tuesday for quoting King’s letter on the Senate floor.

Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina was the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman back then. His former staffers say a clerical error must have kept it from being included in the original record.

