Kremlin: talks to decide future of nuclear pact with US

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 4:55 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that the possibility of extending a pivotal Russia-U.S. arms control pact is to be discussed in prospective talks with Washington.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Friday that the prospects of extending the New Start Treaty that is set to expire in 2021 will “depend on the position of our American partners” and require negotiations.

He wouldn’t say whether the Kremlin favors extending the 2010 pact that limited Russian and U.S. nuclear arsenals to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads for each country.

Peskov pointed to a “certain break in dialogue on strategic security issues” amid a bitter rift between Obama’s administration and the Kremlin, saying that Moscow and Washington now need “an update of information and positions.”

Defense Government News
