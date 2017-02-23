Lawmakers hear from passenger at train crash hearing

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers investigating an NJ Transit train crash that killed one person and injured more than 100 others have heard testimony from a passenger who says he doesn’t know when he’ll ever be able to ride a train again.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2lB6h5A ) the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Thursday in Hackensack heard from 67-year-old Sheldon Kest — the first passenger to testify before lawmakers. It was the third hearing in the committee’s probe of the Sept. 29 crash at the Hoboken Terminal.

Kest says the ride had been “uneventful until the lights went out and the roof of the car caved in.” Two men helped Kest climb out of the train and carried him to an ambulance.

Kest lost part of a finger and suffered other injuries.

Advertisement

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com