Lawmakers seek answers in shooting of man playing Pokemon Go

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Members of Virginia’s congressional delegation are seeking answers after the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old man whose family says was playing Pokemon Go.

Virginia Reps. Donald McEachin and Bobby Scott and New York Rep. Grace Meng say in a joint statement that they’re concerned about the “manner and circumstances” of Jiansheng Chen’s January death.

Police have said Chen was sitting in his minivan in a parking lot when he was fatally shot by a security guard after an altercation. The security guard has said he was acting in self-defense and has not been charged. An attorney for Chen’s family has told local media outlets that Chen was playing Pokemon Go.

McEachin, Scott and Meng say they “must know how a game of Pokemon Go turned into a fatal shooting.”