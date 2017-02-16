Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lawsuit: St. Louis County…

Lawsuit: St. Louis County officer told to tone down gayness

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 2:05 pm < a min read
Share

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County police sergeant alleges in a lawsuit against the department that he was told to “tone down” his gayness if he wanted a promotion.

The lawsuit was filed in January by Sgt. Keith Wildhaber, a 22-year veteran of the department.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2lPTIq0 ) that Wildhaber accuses John Saracino, a former member of the county’s police board, of making the comment.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Saracino told the newspaper the alleged conversation never occurred.

Advertisement

Wildhaber also alleges he was passed over for promotions, even though he had received excellent reviews. And he contends he was reassigned to a late shift farther from his home after he filed discrimination complaints in April 2016.

A spokesman for Chief Jon Belmar says Belmar wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lawsuit: St. Louis County…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars made legal

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform evening colors aboard USS Carl Vinson

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended