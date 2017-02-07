Sports Listen

Lawyer asks Indiana court to order release of Pence emails

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:52 am < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis lawyer is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to order the release of emails sent to Vice President Mike Pence when he was governor.

William Groth’s appeal asks for access to emails sent to Pence in 2014 in which a staffer for Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott outlined a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama’s executive order on immigration.

The Indiana appeals court last month found the documents are privileged attorney-client communications. Groth’s appeal, filed Monday, argues that Pence did not solicit legal advice from the Texas attorney and that they therefore have no privileged relationship to protect.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking comment from Pence’s attorney.

The supreme court has yet to decide whether it will consider the appeal.

