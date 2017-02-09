Sports Listen

Malaysian ship with aid for Rohingya arrives in Yangon

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A Malaysian ship carrying 2,300 tons of food, medicine and other supplies for Myanmar’s long-persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority has arrived in Yangon.

The shipment arrived Thursday as Myanmar faces allegations that the army is committing crimes against humanity against the Rohingya population.

The Rohingya Muslims have long faced discrimination in majority-Buddhist Myanmar.

The government launched what it called “area clearance operations” in northern Rakhine state after attacks on border police killed nine officers in October, and its security forces have been accused of widespread killings and rape. The government denies such allegations.

Malaysia is an outspoken critic of Myanmar’s treatment of the Rohingya. Last month, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak slammed Myanmar for letting the abuses continue.

