Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man allegedly kills grandmother,…

Man allegedly kills grandmother, 2 police in eastern Germany

By master
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 8:52 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a 24-year-old man killed his grandmother, then ran over and killed two police officers as he fled from them.

Police in the state of Brandenburg said they started searching for the man, whose identity wasn’t released, after finding the body of his 79-year-old grandmother Tuesday in the town of Muellrose, east of Berlin near the Polish border.

Police spokesman Ingo Heese said when the man came to a checkpoint in his car he rammed into two police officers, who died at the scene, the dpa news agency reported.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later but further details weren’t immediately available.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man allegedly kills grandmother,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Testing Arctic capabilities in Alaska

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.