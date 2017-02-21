Man who discussed attack like Dylann Roof’s to stay in jail

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A white supremacist who authorities say illegally bought a gun he planned to use in an attack similar to the South Carolina church shootings has waived his right to a bond hearing for now.

A lawyer for Benjamin McDowell also told a federal judge Tuesday in Florence that the 29-year-old convicted felon didn’t want a preliminary hearing where the judge would decide if the government did have enough evidence to charge him.

The FBI says McDowell bought a gun from an undercover agent after saying he wanted to commit an attack in “the spirit of Dylann Roof.”

McDowell’s mother mouthed “I love you” as he entered the courtroom in shackles. McDowell mouthed “I love you” back.

After the hearing, Joann Clewis said she wanted to hug her son.