Man wounded in shooting with South Carolina police officers

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — State police are investigating after a man was shot and wounded in a confrontation with South Carolina police officers.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said in a news release that the shooting happened Sunday night involving Cayce (Kay-SEE) police officers. The city of more than 12,000 is just across the Congaree River from Columbia.

Berry says Cayce officers were responding to a report of shots fired at a home when the shooting occurred.

The man was taken to a Columbia hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition Monday afternoon.

The names of the man and officers involved were not immediately available.

SLED says it’s the fourth shooting involving police in South Carolina this year. There were 41 shootings last year and a record 48 in 2015.