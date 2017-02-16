Maryland Democrats hire strategist to focus on Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Democratic Party says it has hired a strategist to focus on “holding Gov. Larry Hogan accountable.”
Citing a statement from the Maryland Democrat Party, The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2kVfZBh ) reports that Bryan Lesswing has been hired as a communications adviser.
Democrats have not coalesced around a candidate to face Hogan, a popular Republican who has amassed a $5.1 million war chest for his 2018 re-election bid.
In recent weeks, Democrats have aggressively sought to tie Hogan to Republican President Donald J. Trump, pressuring the governor to take a position on Trump’s controversial travel ban. Hogan has declined to do so.
Lesswing most recently worked as a regional press secretary for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
