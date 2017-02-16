Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland Democrats hire strategist…

Maryland Democrats hire strategist to focus on Hogan

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 5:09 am < a min read
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Democratic Party says it has hired a strategist to focus on “holding Gov. Larry Hogan accountable.”

Citing a statement from the Maryland Democrat Party, The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2kVfZBh ) reports that Bryan Lesswing has been hired as a communications adviser.

Democrats have not coalesced around a candidate to face Hogan, a popular Republican who has amassed a $5.1 million war chest for his 2018 re-election bid.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

In recent weeks, Democrats have aggressively sought to tie Hogan to Republican President Donald J. Trump, pressuring the governor to take a position on Trump’s controversial travel ban. Hogan has declined to do so.

Advertisement

Lesswing most recently worked as a regional press secretary for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland Democrats hire strategist…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard assists tornado cleanup

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended