Maryland Latino Caucus to discuss immigration trust bill

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 4:40 am < a min read
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus will be discussing support for a measure that seeks to restrict state and local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration agencies during immigration actions in their jurisdictions.

They will be joined by members of the Legislative Black Caucus and the Asian American Pacific islander Caucus on Monday evening for a news conference in Annapolis.

The measure also would prohibit a law enforcement official from stopping, arresting, searching or detaining an individual for purposes of investigating a suspected immigration violation.

The legislation has been introduced by Sen. Victor Ramirez, a Prince George’s County Democrat, in the Senate. Del. Marice Morales, a Montgomery County Democrat, has introduced legislation in the House.

Government News
