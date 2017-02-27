Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland Senate confirms lottery director

Maryland Senate confirms lottery director

By BRIAN WITTE
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:24 pm < a min read
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has confirmed the state’s lottery director, more than 21 months after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appointed him.

The Democrat-controlled Senate voted 27-17 Monday night to confirm Gordon Medenica.

Some senators have expressed confidence in his experience. He was the director of the New York Lottery form 2007 to 2012.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

The Hogan administration cites a record $1.08 billion the lottery has raised for the state’s general fund, education and other causes under Medenica’s stewardship.

Advertisement

But others raised questions about conflicts of interest and his commitment to minority business participation goals. Critics focused on the lottery’s recommendation to award an eight-year $262 million contract to a company that had the highest bid, instead of a minority-led firm whose bid was $50 million lower.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland Senate confirms lottery director
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Diver explores underwater structure

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.