Maryland Senate confirms lottery director

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has confirmed the state’s lottery director, more than 21 months after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appointed him.

The Democrat-controlled Senate voted 27-17 Monday night to confirm Gordon Medenica.

Some senators have expressed confidence in his experience. He was the director of the New York Lottery form 2007 to 2012.

The Hogan administration cites a record $1.08 billion the lottery has raised for the state’s general fund, education and other causes under Medenica’s stewardship.

But others raised questions about conflicts of interest and his commitment to minority business participation goals. Critics focused on the lottery’s recommendation to award an eight-year $262 million contract to a company that had the highest bid, instead of a minority-led firm whose bid was $50 million lower.