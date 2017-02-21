Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » McAuliffe vetoes bill cutting…

McAuliffe vetoes bill cutting abortion clinics’ funding

By master February 21, 2017 2:36 pm < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has vetoed a bill that would have restricted funding for Planned Parenthood clinics.

The Democrat vetoed the measure Tuesday during an event outside the executive mansion. He vetoed the same measure last year and said Tuesday it would harm tens of thousands of Virginians who rely on Planned Parenthood.

The organization provides abortions as well as other health services such as cancer screenings.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

The bill from Republican Del. Ben Cline would have prohibited the state health department from providing money to any entity that performs abortions not covered by Medicaid. The money would be redirected to other health clinics.

Advertisement

Cline said the measure was meant to prioritize organizations that provide the “most comprehensive” services.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » McAuliffe vetoes bill cutting…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors handle lines during a small boat operation aboard USS Nimitz

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6409 0.0038 0.61%
L 2020 25.0260 0.0068 1.04%
L 2030 27.7096 0.0094 1.48%
L 2040 29.7502 0.0110 1.70%
L 2050 17.0168 0.0065 1.91%
G Fund 15.2344 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5362 0.0237 0.23%
C Fund 32.5153 0.0549 1.90%
S Fund 43.1201 0.0607 2.16%
I Fund 25.6715 -0.0650 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.