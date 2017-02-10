Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » McDonnell's defense fund raises…

McDonnell’s defense fund raises $20K in 4th quarter 2016

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 4:54 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Finance reports show former Gov. Bob McDonnell’s legal defense fund raised about $20,000 during the last quarter of 2016.

Supporters created the fund in 2013 for McDonnell, who was convicted of public corruption but had his sentence overturned by a unanimous Supreme Court in June.

The reports collected by the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan money-in-politics tracker, also show around $36,000 of expenses during last year’s fourth quarter. The majority of that went to legal, accounting and banking fees, and $10,000 went to the IRS for a late filing fee, according to the filings.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The fund reported $554,010 cash on hand as of the end of 2016.

Advertisement

McDonnell has since rejoined a Virginia Beach law firm and is teaching at Regents University.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » McDonnell's defense fund raises…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies permafrost in Alaska

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended