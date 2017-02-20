Sports Listen

Merkel visits Algeria for talks on terrorism, migration

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 3:36 am < a min read
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting Algeria as she seeks to enlist North African countries in Germany’s efforts against Islamic extremism and illegal migration.

She’s expected to meet ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the prime minister and business leaders, and tour a girls’ school during the visit Monday and Tuesday.

Key concerns for Merkel are better cooperation in limiting migration from Africa to Europe and the extremist violence that has hit Europe in recent years, such as the December attack on Berlin by a Tunisian migrant claimed by the Islamic State group.

The Algerian president’s office says they will discuss regional security and economic issues.

Merkel last visited Algeria in 2008 and was received by Bouteflika, whose health has since deteriorated and who is now rarely seen in public.

