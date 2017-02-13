Sports Listen

Mississippi officer fired after video of suspect being hit

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 1:43 pm < a min read
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer has been fired after cellphone video showed him hitting a handcuffed suspect.

A Jackson Police Department news release says officer Justin Roberts was fired Monday by Chief Lee Vance.

The release says the suspect was hit Saturday; Vance started an internal affairs investigation after the video surfaced Sunday.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

The identity of the handcuffed person was not released.

It was not immediately clear whether Roberts can appeal his firing.

The Associated Press tried to leave a message for Roberts at the Jackson Police Department, but department spokesman Commander Tyree Jones says he does not have a way to reach the fired officer.

Government News Media News U.S. News
