Montenegrin prosecutor summons opposition leaders over coup

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 8:22 am < a min read
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Two prominent opposition leaders in Montenegro say they will be questioned next week over their involvement in an alleged pro-Russian coup plot to overthrow the pro-NATO government.

Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic said Friday they have received a summons to appear before the special prosecutor on Monday, and will answer it.

Montenegrin lawmakers earlier this week lifted the parliamentary immunity for the two so they can be investigated in the foiled coup plans. The politicians are suspected of criminal conspiracy and inciting “acts against constitutional order and security of Montenegro.”

Some 20 people, including two Russian citizens, have been accused in the election day plot in October said to be orchestrated by Russian and Serbian nationalists to stop Montenegro’s planned accession to NATO.

Mandic and Knezevic have denied the accusations.

