Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » More liberal rules might…

More liberal rules might come to US striped bass fishery

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 1:03 pm < a min read
Share

Interstate fishing managers are considering liberalizing rules for commercial and recreational fishing of striped bass along the East Coast.

The regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission says the possibility of new rules arises from concerns raised over economic hardships in the fishery in the Chesapeake Bay.

The commission says rules enacted in 2015 required reductions in catch of striped bass. But an updated assessment of the stock last year showed that striped bass aren’t being overfished.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

A draft of new rules is expected in May.

Advertisement

The striped bass has been fished commercially from Maine to North Carolina over the past 15 years. Fishermen have caught more than 5 million pounds of the fish every year since 1997.

It’s is the official state fish of Maryland, South Carolina and Rhode Island.

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » More liberal rules might…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended