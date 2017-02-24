Sports Listen

Myanmar nationalist monks protest Thai crackdown on sect

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 5:57 am < a min read
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A Buddhist nationalist group that has been accused of stirring up religious tensions in Myanmar has demonstrated outside Thailand’s embassy in Myanmar to protest the Thai government’s siege of the temple headquarters of a controversial Buddhist sect.

Friday’s protest by more than 100 monks and supporters was organized by the Association of the Protection of Race and Religion — also known as Ma Ba Tha — a group that has been criticized for pushing an anti-Muslim agenda in mostly Buddhist Myanmar.

Thai authorities are seeking to arrest the monk who heads the Dhammakaya sect in Thailand because he allegedly accepted millions of dollars of embezzled money as a donation.

Last year, the Dhammakaya temple hosted one of Ma Ba Tha’s top leaders, the monk Wirathu, for a religious event.

