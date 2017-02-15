Sports Listen

New FBI headquarters would need significantly more parking

By master February 15, 2017
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Officials believe Greenbelt will need about 60 percent more parking spaces than initially projected if the city is chosen as the site of the FBI’s new headquarters.

A draft Environmental Impact Statement released in 2015 estimated only 3,600 parking spaces would be needed if it was located in Greenbelt.

WTOP-FM (http://bit.ly/2lO5Kx0) reports the final Environmental Impact Statement, which is due next month, will call for more than 6,000 parking spaces.

Greenbelt and Landover in Maryland and Springfield in Virginia are all being considered to become home to the new headquarters, which is expected to house about 11,000 employees.

It is unclear how many parking spots would be need if either Landover or Springfield is to be picked instead.

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

The Associated Press

