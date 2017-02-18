Sports Listen

New Hampshire Democrat drops bid to head DNC, backs Ellison

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 1:07 pm < a min read
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Democrat Ray Buckley has dropped out of the race for Democratic National Committee chair and is throwing his support behind Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison.

Buckley’s announcement comes a week before DNC members gather in Atlanta to choose a new chair. Ellison and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez are seen as the main contenders.

Buckley announced his decision in a Saturday email to the media. He says Ellison shares his commitment to investing more resources in state parties.

Buckley has led the New Hampshire Democratic Party since 2007, helping Democrats win and hold federal seats in 2014 and 2016 despite national Democratic losses.

Ellison says if he wins he’ll ask Buckley to lead a “new and innovative 57 state strategy” targeting the states and U.S. territories.

