Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » New Maryland lawsuit challenges…

New Maryland lawsuit challenges Trump travel ban

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 5:56 pm < a min read
Share

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland lawsuit is challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Maryland by the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Maryland, and National Immigration Law Center.

The groups argue that the executive order violates federal laws and the Constitution, saying it was “substantially motivated” by an intent to discriminate against Muslims. Plaintiffs include U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents from countries named by the ban.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The lawsuit came as a panel of federal judges from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals prepared to hear a case on the travel ban, which temporarily suspends the country’s refugee program and immigration from seven countries with terrorism concerns.

Advertisement

The Justice Department says the order was a “lawful exercise” of the president’s authority.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » New Maryland lawsuit challenges…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended