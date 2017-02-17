Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Newark cardinal joins lobbyists…

Newark cardinal joins lobbyists on trip to Washington

By MICHAEL CATALINI February 17, 2017 12:35 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new leader of Newark’s more than 1 million Catholics carried a strong message against President Donald Trump’s immigration order as he joined the state’s lobbyists on their annual schmooze-fest in Washington.

Newark Archbishop Cardinal Joseph Tobin was one of the nearly 1,000 lobbyists, business people and politicians who rode the rails from Newark to Washington on Thursday as part of the state Chamber of Commerce’s annual pilgrimage to press New Jersey interests in the capital.

Tobin looked more like a parish priest on the chartered train than a cardinal, the church’s highest-ranking officials below the pope. He has been a critic of Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries and called on leaders to rework the country’s immigration laws.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.
Topics:
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Newark cardinal joins lobbyists…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars made legal

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform evening colors aboard USS Carl Vinson

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended