Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

NYC plans big boost in homeless shelters, less use of hotels

February 28, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor is proposing a sharp increase in homeless shelters. It’s his latest plan to deal with a stubborn surge in homelessness in the nation’s biggest city.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (BLAH’-zee-oh) unveiled a plan Tuesday to open about 90 new shelters and expand 30 more. There are currently nearly 300.

Meanwhile, the city would substantially shrink its use of privately owned apartments and hotel rooms to shelter the homeless.

About 60,000 homeless people now spend their nights in shelter in the city, with thousands more on the streets.

That number has jumped by about 70 percent in a decade. It’s up over 10 percent since de Blasio took office in 2014.

Administration officials say it would be higher without various previous initiatives they’ve launched.

