Oceanfront owners ask judge to block Jersey shore dune plan

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A group of oceanfront homeowners in New Jersey is asking a judge to exempt them from a protective sand dune project, arguing that the rock wall they’ve spent millions on will do the job better than what the government proposes.

The residents from Bay Head and neighboring areas asked Superior Court Judge Marlene Lynch Ford on Monday to block the state from seizing strips of their land for a dune and beach project.

The homeowners have spent $5 million on a rock wall between their homes and the ocean, and say the government’s proposed project is wasteful and not needed in their area.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s administration is pushing for dunes along most of the state’s entire 127-mile coastline.

The trial is expected to take most of this week.