Official: Suicide attack kills 2 in northwestern Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A local Pakistani government official says a suicide bomber has targeted the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in the country’s northwest, killing two policemen.

Hameedullah Khan says Wednesday’s bombing struck at the main gate of the tribal headquarters in Ghalanai, in the Mohmand tribal region.

No one immediately claimed responsibility of the attack.

Earlier this week, a suicide bombing killed 13 in eastern Pakistani city of Lahore. A breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban — the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar or Freedom Movement — claimed that attack.

The breakaway faction is based in the Mohmand area — part of rugged, lawless regions along the Afghan border which have long served as safe havens for local and al-Qaida-linked foreign militants.

Pakistan has waged several offensives against Islamic militants in recent years.