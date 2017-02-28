Sports Listen

President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Official: Yemen raid yields data on al-Qaida explosives

By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 7:47 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. official says the Yemen raid by U.S. special operations forces gathered valuable intelligence on the al-Qaida affiliate there, including on the explosives they’re manufacturing and the types of threats they’re developing.

The official said the list describing the types of intelligence collected during the January raid filled more than three pages and included data on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula’s training techniques and targeting priorities. Such information gives insight into the group’s attack planning.

Questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the operation that ended in a fierce firefight. A Navy SEAL, 14 militants and several civilians were killed. Senior U.S. officials have called it a success.

The official wasn’t able to discuss details of the classified military operation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Seabees build a watch post

