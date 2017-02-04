On foreign policy, Trump still speaking campaign language

WASHINGTON (AP) — For all the White House’s early bravado, President Donald Trump has few concrete plans for making good on key foreign policy and national security promises.

In phone calls with European leaders, Trump is said to have described his plans for confronting the Islamic State group with the same hard-charging but vague rhetoric he used while campaigning.

The new president has been pressed about how he plans to pursue a better relationship with Russia, but he sticks with his public assertion that a better relationship with Moscow would be beneficial for the West. That’s according to U.S. officials and others with knowledge of Trump’s discussions.

Trump’s use of vague language in private discussions has left allies and administration officials uncertain whether he has policies in mind to back up his rhetoric.