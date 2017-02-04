Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » On foreign policy, Trump…

On foreign policy, Trump still speaking campaign language

By JULIE PACE February 4, 2017 3:29 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — For all the White House’s early bravado, President Donald Trump has few concrete plans for making good on key foreign policy and national security promises.

In phone calls with European leaders, Trump is said to have described his plans for confronting the Islamic State group with the same hard-charging but vague rhetoric he used while campaigning.

The new president has been pressed about how he plans to pursue a better relationship with Russia, but he sticks with his public assertion that a better relationship with Moscow would be beneficial for the West. That’s according to U.S. officials and others with knowledge of Trump’s discussions.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Trump’s use of vague language in private discussions has left allies and administration officials uncertain whether he has policies in mind to back up his rhetoric.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » On foreign policy, Trump…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended