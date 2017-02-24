Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Owners of popular pizza…

Owners of popular pizza chain sentenced in tax fraud case

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 6:02 pm < a min read
Share

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The owners of a popular Jersey shore pizza restaurant chain who evaded taxes and lied to the IRS have been sentenced.

Manco & Manco Pizza owner Charles Bangle was sentenced in federal court in Camden on Friday to 15 months in prison. His wife, Mary Bangle, was sentenced to three years of probation.

Charles Bangle pleaded guilty in July 2015 to evading taxes on his 2011 tax returns and structuring financial transactions to avoid reporting requirements. Mary Bangle pleaded guilty to knowingly making materially false statements to the IRS.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Manco & Manco Pizza is located in Ocean City and has three stores on the boardwalk and one in Somers Point.

Advertisement

The Bangles were employees of Mack & Manco Pizza until they bought it in 2011. They later changed the name.

Charles Bangle acknowledged avoiding $92,000 in taxes.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Owners of popular pizza…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.